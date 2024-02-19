Spotlight turned other way after Wedding Singer CAT award

The 2023 Wedding Singer production has taken hold of a coveted CAT award, recognising the work that theatre staff and producers
The community musical was nominated for five awards at the year's Canberra Area Theatre awards, but took out the top gong for just one of their nominations - recognising the hard work that went into lighting the show.
John Matkovic was recognised at the ceremony for his dedicated work lighting the show, and explained that lighting could be just as important to setting the mood as the music and acting.
"Putting together a production like this starts at least six months out from opening night, and getting the lighting design right for the visual impact of the show is as important as the set, the music, the costumes and the acting," he said.
"The lighting sets the mood for each scene and can also highlight the action, and even hide things that we don't want the audience to see."
He added thanks to the entire production crew, who had worked hard to turn his vision into reality and ensure everything went smoothly during performances.
"I want to particularly thank Nathan Hardy, who used to work here at the Theatre, who came back to help us program the lighting console, as well as our technician John Bortolazzo who operated the console throughout the show," Mr Matkovic said.
He wasn't just responsible for the lighting either, as Mr Matkovic looked after the entire technical side of the production, from sound to set design and co-ordinating the crew.
Theatre manager Margaret Andreazza said that the entire theatre owed Mr Matkovic and the production crew a debt.
"Local productions, schools, dance schools and also the many touring shows that come to the Theatre all benefit from John's skills - he makes everything look and sound great," she said.
"We are so pleased that he has been recognised with this award, and we are very fortunate to have him here in Griffith."
