Voice star Ben Sekali returns home to share musical expertise

The Voice star Ben Sekali is returning to his home town of Griffith and plans to give back to the community by sharing his knowledge and experience.
The talented multi-instrumentalist, who was a semi-finalist on the Australian TV series in 2018, will open a music studio.
To celebrate the occasion he'll be playing his first show in town since his appearance on the hit show's seventh season.
The musician and vocalist has been on the music scene since the age of 19. After featuring on the national signing competition he has gone on to release singles on Spotify and tour venues in Sydney.
His manager Matini Popole says the performer has a strong connection to his home town.
"Ben is returning home to open a music studio offering all of his skill, knowledge and experience in the entertainment field to help produce fine musicians," he said.
"He hopes to network with local schools for music and entertainment opportunities as well as local community organisations."
He has worked with the likes of Stan Walker, Jessica Mauboy and toured Hawaii with Tim Omaji (formerly Timomatic).
With musical influences such as Ray Charles , Stevie Wonder and James Brown, Sekali was mentored by US star Joe Jonas on The Voice.
Speaking to The Area News while on the show in 2018, he recalled discovering his passion for singing performing at his father's church in Griffith, where he says he sang with his siblings and assisted with harmonies.
He also mentioned the happiness he felt after getting messages of support from the community.
"I've felt the love. I'm really appreciative of that. I just want to to say thank-you Griffith for the support. It just helps me push further," he said.
Ben Sekali will be performing at Griffith Pioneer Park Museum from 7pm on Friday, February 23. Tickets are available from Uso Fadez Barbershop on Banna Avenue or at the door.
