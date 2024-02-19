Close finishes in quarters with playoff holes required in Red Gum Plate

The quarter-finals of the Brady Paint and Texture Red Gum Plate were played at the Griffith Golf Club last weekend with most contests close.
The match between Brian & Garry Argus v Dom & Charlie Guglielmino needed two extra holes for the Arguses to win on the 20th, and to win on the 20th, and will now play L Lightfoot and L Lasscock in one semi final.
The other semi, both to be played by Sunday, February 20 is between R. Cappello and Tony Catanzariti who put paid to J. Magoci and T. Bennet and R. Marando & S. Perre who beat M. O'Connor and T. Toru.
Last Saturday's event was a single Stableford with 72 players.
Trevor Richards 38 points won A Grade, Mike Coleman 35 points runner-up.
Bill Alpen 41 points won B Grade over Trent McFadzean 38 points.
Jim Curtis 35 points taking out C Grade on a countback over Terry Brady 35 points.
Pins to 4th Mike Gaffey, 7th Nic Poole, 8th Bill Alpen, 11th Warren Bock, 15th Adrian Smith, 16th Trent McFadzean.
Vouchers to 35 points.
Sunday's medley single Stableford attracted a field of 61 players.
Jason Magoci won A Grade with 40 points on a countback over Trevor Richards 40 points, both players fired 72 off the stick.
Tom Watson 38 points best in B Grade on a countback over Ben Forner 38 points.
James Kanaly 40 points won C Grade, Jason Vaccari 38 points second on a countback over Daniel Quarisa 38 points.
Mario Lanza won all the pins. Vouchers to 36 points.
The Griffith Pennant Team played their first round match against Yenda Club at Yenda with the home team running out easy winners, 4 1/2 to 1/2.
The Pro Shop is having a huge clearance of Demo Clubs, including the latest drivers.
Membership renewals have been mailed out, and members have until March 31 to pay their subs.
Today's event is a 4 BBB stableford, Thursday medley single stableford,
Saturday, single stroke medley single stableford on Sunday.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday with a reduced field of 22 players.
Ken Alpen, 35 points, won Div.1 on a countback over Peter Henderson, 35 points.
Warren Gill 37 points best in Div.2, Joe Cudmore 35 points second.
Pins to Martin Sweeney, Doug McWilliam. Vouchers to 34 points.
The members' medley was won by Andreas De Meyer 35 from Lance Poka 34 points.
Vets subs are now due, envelopes in the Pro Shop.
A two division single stableford with 35 players last Wednesday.
Brad Coombs 40 points won Div.1 over Terry Bennett 37 points.
Terry Brady 36 points best in Div.2, Jason Vaccari 34 points second.
Vouchers to 30 points.
