The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Close finishes in quarters with playoff holes required in Red Gum Plate

By John Bortolazzo
Updated February 20 2024 - 3:13pm, first published February 19 2024 - 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The quarter-finals of the Brady Paint and Texture Red Gum Plate were played at the Griffith Golf Club last weekend with most contests close.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.