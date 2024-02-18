Eagles secure top four place despite losing 7/29 after strong start

Greenaway joined his skipper out in the middle, and with their season on the line, needing 94 runs to win off the remaining 30 overs, The pair added 27 runs before Greenaway (10) was caught behind off the bowling of Arjun Kamboj while Fattore (36) was able to add another 17 runs with Rocky Perre before the Diggers captain fell to the bowling of Sandhu.