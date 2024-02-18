Eagles secure top four place despite losing 7/29 after strong start

Exies Eagles have ensured they will be playing in the GDCA first grade finals series after coming away with a bonus point win over Exies Diggers.
Diggers needed the win to keep their season alive and made the brave decision to send the Eagles in, and that looked to be a costly decision.
Zac Dart and Craig Burge were able to 88 in the first 15 overs before Diggers were able to break the opening stand as Mark Niederle trapped Burge (30) in front.
That set in motion a collapse from the Eagles side as Liam Greenaway picked up the wicket of Dart (40) and Travers Pickmere (2) while Niederle sent Marc Tucker (0) and Arshdeep Sandhu (1) packing to see the Eagles fall to 5-96.
Peter and Josh Davis got the Eagles past the 100-mark, but Dean Villata picked up the wickets of Peter Davis (5) and Mason Ashcroft (2) to see the Eagles fall from a strong position of 0-88 to be 7/117.
Josh Davis provided the captain's knock that his side required as alongside Duane Ashcroft, the pair put on 18 runs before Ashcroft (6) fell to the bowling of Niederle (4/43) while after adding another 18 runs with Arjun Kamboj, Villata (3/20) picked up the wicket of Kamboj (10).
Davis (42) was the last to fall, but his knock helped the Eagles reach 165 before they were bowled out.
If the Diggers wanted to have any chance of chasing down the total, they would need to make a strong start at the top of the order.
Kyle Pete held the key to his side's success, and alongside Bryce Rogers, Diggers were able to make a strong start, putting on 36 runs before Rogers (10) was caught off the bowling of Sandhu.
Pete (21) tried to keep his side moving in a strong direction, however, when Tucker and Sandhu took two quick wickets, Diggers were in trouble at 3/47.
Niederle and captain Ben Fattore tried to ensure that the Diggers side could stay in the contest however, after getting their side to 68, Niederle (6) departed when he was bowled by Marc Tucker (2/11).
Greenaway joined his skipper out in the middle, and with their season on the line, needing 94 runs to win off the remaining 30 overs, The pair added 27 runs before Greenaway (10) was caught behind off the bowling of Arjun Kamboj while Fattore (36) was able to add another 17 runs with Rocky Perre before the Diggers captain fell to the bowling of Sandhu.
Perre (9) was caught by Mason Ashcroft off the bowling of Ibraheem Ali (1/27) in the following over, while Anurag Dhot (2) departed shortly after when he was bowled by Ashcroft (1/26).
Sandhu (5/15) finished off the resistance from Diggers to see them bowled out for 121.
