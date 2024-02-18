Yenda and TLU Sharks to join hosts at West Wyalong Knockout

There will be three Group 20 sides at the West Wyalong Knockout on Friday, with the Yenda Blueheelers and TLU joining the hosts at the prestigious event.
With only 11 teams putting their hand up at this stage, the Queanbeyan Blues are set to progress straight through to Saturday's action.
Organisers are still hopeful of being able to secure a 12th team for this year's event.
Only the schedule for Friday has been released at this stage, pending confirmation of a 12th team.
However, with only 11 confirmed entrants, the two best losers will also secure their place in the quarter-finals.
The Blueheelers will be the first Group 20 club to take to Ron Crowe Oval on Friday night when they take on the defending champions, Young Cherrypickers, at 7.40pm, with the TLU Sharks to take on the Wagga Kangaroos at 8.20pm.
The Mallee Men will round out the Group 20 action against South City Bulls, kicking off at 9pm.
