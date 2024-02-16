Varroa taskforce focusing on management, but might already be too late

The Varroa Mite National Management Group has confirmed that the response to the infamous pest will be largely focused on management and resilience rather than eradication - as the outbreak worsens.
An outbreak in 2022 put Australia's beekeepers on lockdown as the country attempted to reduce the spread and eliminate the mite but efforts were fruitless.
In September 2023, the team made up of beekeepers, pollination experts and state and federal government representatives confirmed that eradication would not be possible and announced the switch to management.
Apiarist and bee fanatic Melody Cameron said that she was disappointed with the Department of Primary Industries' response, both personally and at a statewide level.
"I'm not really sure what the process was ... I believe the DPI should have been talking to beekeepers before making these decisions," she said.
"I have had a lot of trouble trying to get the DPI to come and check my bees out ... I've lost faith in the DPI if I'm honest. I've done my tests, there's nothing there so I'm just going to keep on doing what I'm doing."
Ms Cameron added that there was a heavy focus on commercial beekeepers, and not enough on the feral bees and how they were managing.
"Commercial beekeepers are seeing just how expensive it is and a lot are dropping out of the industry," she said.
"Australia has 97 feral beehives per hectare ... I'm hoping that there's some colonies out there that are resistant."
Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty said that they were taking full advantage of other countries knowledge.
"Australia is the last major honey producing country in the world to get Varroa mite, and we are using international experience and science in understanding how best to prepare beekeepers and the beekeeping and pollination reliant industries," she said.
Ms Cameron said that it was too late to start now after the bees had already
"They shouldn't have been killing the bees, they should have been listening to beekeepers."
She encouraged those keen to help to ensure their backyards were bee-friendly with native flowers and places for wild bees to rest.
The federal government, along with state counterparts and multiple industries have pledged to share up to $100 million in costs - both from the past response and the transition.
