RDA launches major rebrand of connection program

Regional Development Australia's Riverina branch has launched a major rebrand of the Country Change program, with an eye on improving the connection between new arrivals and the towns they live in.
The Country Change program is a key initiative of RDA Riverina, aiming to not just attract new workers and residents to the Riverina but also to ensure they feel comfortable and settle in.
It's even proven so successful that it's extended out to RDA Murray.
The rebranding officially kicked off at the Griffith Connection event on February 15, as new arrivals, social leaders and business owners met up to network and socialise to help acclimatise to their new regional home.
RDA Riverina CEO Rachel Whiting said she was excited to have the new branding, and emphasised that it would put focus on the human element.
"Everyone loves the new branding ... The messaging is the same as its always been and that's that whatever you're looking for, the Riverina has it," she said.
"Knowing there's a real person to email or call, it's not just a website and a magazine."
Ms Whiting added that she was especially pleased with the new brand and design.
"This refreshed brand resonates deeply with our regional identity, incorporating a palette that reflects the vibrant colours of the Riverina Murray region."
The program is funded by Transgrid and a $1.5 million 'Workforce Development Strategic Partnership' from RDA Riverina.
