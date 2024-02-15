Focus on local jobs during massive energy development

Australia's largest energy transmission is anticipated to bring a huge economic boost to Riverina and MIA communities as the EnergyConnect project connects NSW, South Australia and Victoria.
The EnergyConnect project is a plan to link up the three states for the first time, sharing electricity across the grid in an effort to integrate more renewable energy and reduce emissions.
Construction is now underway on a 700 kilometre stretch, running from Wagga Wagga to the South Australia border and the Red Cliffs in Victoria. This leg of the project is being co-ordinated by Transgrid and construction partner SecureEnergy.
Transgrid's executive general manager of major projects Gordon Taylor said that they had invested almost 100 million dollars in local businesses to work on the project.
"We have so far invested more than $94 million with over 160 local and First Nations businesses in the Riverina, Murray and Sunraysia regions," Mr Taylor said.
"The Riverina is the heart of our renewable energy transformation and we're committed to maximising the positive social and economic benefits for everybody, including supporting local businesses to grow and create jobs."
He estimated that the project would create around 1500 jobs, with the vast majority in regional NSW.
SecureEnergy's operations director Samuel Basanta Lopez said that they were especially keen to get local businesses on board, and cited a number of Wagga companies that had already been recruited such as Kennedy Bros Earthmoving and Total Tools Wagga.
"Spending with local suppliers helps businesses grow, create new jobs and develop skills, providing a much-needed economic boost for local communities across the project," he said.
Store manager at Total Tools Wagga Nathan Bromham said that it made a 'massive difference.'
"It gives us the confidence to continue to invest heavily in stock and also into our staff, so it's been great for our business ... It helps keep that money with local businesses and the community so everyone wins at the end of the day."
