Advocate urges all to come to drink spiking workshop

Renowned advocate and founder of What Were You Wearing Australia, Sarah Williams has urged more to come along to an upcoming free workshop and seminar addressing the increasing threat of drink spiking.
Griffith's Community Drug Action Team has partnered with Miss Williams to deliver a seminar and workshop addressing the problem of drink spiking, as the number of reported cases increases consistently.
Miss Williams said that a key focus would be on what venues should be doing to ensure patrons are kept safe from drink spiking and how to respond if you suspect someone has been spiked.
"We just workshop everything you could possibly ever need to know, which is awesome because there's not anything like it. There's very little education surrounding it," she said.
"Venues do have a duty of care to ensure that you're kept safe and to ensure that drink spiking isn't happening. That's the biggest message to take away."
She added that drink spiking was one of the few crimes that was consistently increasing in prevalence, and with one-third of cases resulting in sexual violence - the importance of keeping everyone safe from drink-spiking couldn't be understated.
"Just having that knowledge could save yours or a friend's life," she said.
"It's not specifically targeted at bar staff. Anyone can benefit from this information - if you're going out for a night, or even if you're having a party at your place."
While many think of drink-spiking as exclusively malicious, Miss Williams said there was also an increasing number of 'prank spiking' - where someone adds alcohol or substances to a friend's drink without malicious intent, but potentially dangerous consequences.
"Prank-spiking is happening a lot. People don't realise that's actually illegal and really dangerous, you don't know what drugs or medications they are on."
The seminar will be setting up at the Griffith Community Centre on February 21 from 6.00pm. Registration is now available at eventbrite.
