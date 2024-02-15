Hands on and inclusive: six projects get Western Riverina Arts funding

ArtFarm - Not for Profit Arts Organisation (Griffith) $3,000. Developing, facilitating, and delivering arts events and programs in the Griffith region.

Narrandera Arts and Creative Network Inc. - The Stitch-Up (Narrandera) $3,000. A series of one day workshops in which participants design and create a large-scale textile hanging reflecting their feelings about their hometown.

Red Earth Ecology - Night at the Museum (Griffith) $2,990. This showcase of digital art combines Griffith's newest media with the historic structures of Griffith Pioneer Park Museum.

Murrumbidgee Arts Kinship Enterprise - Weekly Workshops (Murrumbidgee) $3,000. Providing weekly supported and accessible art workshops for The M.A.K.E group; an arts group comprising seniors, First Nations and people with differing abilities.

Riverina Writing House - Workshop Weekend Retreat and Reading (Leeton) $2,500. A weekend during which writers from across the community (Leeton Writers Collective and friends) will come together to explore place, refine manuscripts and share stories and craft, culminating in a reading event.