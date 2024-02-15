The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Hands on and inclusive: six projects get Western Riverina Arts funding

Updated February 15 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton-based artist Jo Roberts, pictured in 2023, will run a workshop supported by Western Riverina Arts funding. Picture file
Leeton-based artist Jo Roberts, pictured in 2023, will run a workshop supported by Western Riverina Arts funding. Picture file

A series of community-led workshops in the Western Riverina will focus on getting together and having fun in an inclusive environment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.