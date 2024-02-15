Hands on and inclusive: six projects get Western Riverina Arts funding

A series of community-led workshops in the Western Riverina will focus on getting together and having fun in an inclusive environment.
Made possible by a Western Riverina Arts grant, the distinctive activities, which range from a weaving workshop series to a digital art showcase, will help connect the local artistic community.
The six projects received funding from the Western Riverina Arts 2023 Country Arts Support Program (CASP) and will be rolled out later this year.
A Create NSW initiative, CASP is administered by Western Riverina Arts.
A total of $17,480 was awarded to the following projects:
"This is another highly valuable investment into our creative community in the Western Riverina," Executive Director of Western Riverina Arts Aanya Whitehead said.
"This year the projects concentrated on activities that bring the whole community together face to face in safe making spaces that are inclusive and kind. We have great expectations for the outcomes that will come from these projects in 2024."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.