Mental health forum takes close look at most prevalent issues

A mental health forum saw Griffith and the region's mental health professionals, clinicians and support workers meet to address the mental health elephant in the room and create solutions.
Member for Murray Helen Dalton hosted the forum on February 15, inviting key stakeholders such as service providers, carers, schools, and first responders to the Griffith Community Centre for a quick chat with Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson before a round-table discussion.
Those on the ground in addressing the mental health of the region, as well as the underlying causes they had noticed - with many noting the housing crisis and a qualified worker shortage as a key shortfall.
Jo Polkinghorne from Centacare noted their own recent efforts in recruiting provisional psychologists, which have been effective but costly. She estimated that of every five, only one or two would stick around in the long-term.
Senior Constable Alex Davies from the Griffith PCYC was more positive, noting the improvement that had already been made but said there was a long way still to go.
"I do find the town has done a good job in relation to getting more information out there around mental health but there's still a stigma," he said.
Anita McRae represented the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network and added to that, noting that the community was doing a lot of work in intervention and early response but needed support to do so.
"We need to build the capacity of community members. There needs to be investment and acknowledgement that the community is doing a lot of work in this space," she said.
Trish Leonard from The Jeder Institute said that she was pleased with the turnout, with previous forums not getting the same response from community organisations.
"Hopefully something comes of it. Nothing moves fast enough, but it's a starting point," she added.
Mrs Dalton said she hoped to put together a list of recommendations for Ms Jackson, including a fulltime psychologist at Griffith Base Hospital and a dedicated drug and alcohol unit.
"We're really fleshing out the problems we have in the area. There's a disconnect between the different services, I'm hoping they can all connect with each other here," she said.
"It takes a community to get together and talk about all this."
