Steve Saffioti resigns from Griffith City Council

Griffith City Council's director of business, cultural and financial services Steve Saffioti has resigned, effective immediately.
Mr Saffioti started his tenure with the council in December 2022 and ended it on February 13 2024. The reason for his resignation is currently unknown.
General manager Brett Stonestreet announced the resignation and thanked Mr Saffioti for his work over a difficult financial period at the council.
"From his first day on the job, Steve was resolute in providing well researched and accurate financial information towards the case for a Special Rate Variation ... he has made a commendable contribution to Griffith City Council," Mr Stonestreet said.
"Steve was responsible for several facilities including the Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith Aquatic Leisure Centre, Griffith Library, Pioneer Park, Griffith Regional Art Gallery and Griffith Regional Sports Centre ... Steve worked closely with the Managers of each of these facilities to ensure our community enjoy using these excellent venues."
Vanessa Edwards will be taking on the role as acting director while recruitment is underway for a permanent replacement for Mr Saffioti.
Mr Stonestreet thanked Mr Saffioti for his contributions over his time.
"Steve leaves Council with my sincere best possible wishes and thanks for a job well done."
