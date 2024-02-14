Stonestreet's contract put back under spotlight

General manager at Griffith City Council Brett Stonestreet's contract was put back under the spotlight at the February 13 council meeting once again, just three weeks after it was renewed to 2025.
It was less than ten minutes into the meeting when Councillor Dino Zappacosta brought up Mr Stonestreet's contract and salary, which was voted on three weeks ago at the January 23 meeting.
Councillors Simon Croce, Manjit Lally, Melissa Marin, Christine Stead and Zappacosta voted not to renew Mr Stonestreet's contract, but were narrowly outvoted by councillors Doug Curran, Glen Andreazza, Shari Blumer, Jenny Ellis, Chris Sutton and Laurie Testoni.
Cr Zappacosta kicked things off by asking whether Mr Stonestreet had been paid the increase retroactively, and asked Mayor Doug Curran to publically confirm the total amount Mr Stonestreet is paid each year.
Cr Curran said that he would take the question on notice and inform Cr Zappacosta privately later, to an outraged response from the latter.
Cr Marin took the opportunity to question why councillors voted on the increase without knowing the exact number that Mr Stonestreet was being paid.
"When we voted on that, we did ask the general manager what he was making. He said he wasn't sure, and would take it on notice," she said.
"I don't know how we could have voted on a 4.5 per cent increase on a sum we didn't know ... councillors here voted for an increase that they didn't know the sum of."
"They're playing the man, not the ball ... Brett's done nothing to warrant their venom."- Mayor Doug Curran
After the meeting, Cr Curran said he was disappointed in the actions and comments from some councillors, and questioned why the questions had not been asked prior to the public forum.
"It's just disappointing that they would pick on someone who has given so much to the community ... They're playing the man, not the ball. I think that's disappointing," he said.
"If you lose a vote, get over it and do something constructive ... Brett's done nothing to warrant their venom."
Cr Curran said that the total amount shouldn't matter so much as keeping Mr Stonestreet's pay in line with staff.
"4.5 per cent is what was given by the state body that governs local government employees," he said.
"The general manager could be on a different rate, we discussed that. If we keep them in line with their staff, don't they deserve to be given the same amount," he said.
Before the raise, general manager Brett Stonestreet was on an annual salary and superannuation package of $312,000.
After the 4.5 per cent increase, Mr Stonestreet will be remunerated by around $326,040 each year.
