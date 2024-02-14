Season defining clash approaches as Eagles and Diggers battle for fourth

A lot will go on the line this weekend as Exies Eagles take on Exies Diggers in the 50-over clash, which could be season-defining for both sides.
Heading into the third last round of the season the Eagles are sitting in fourth place but they are only seven points ahead of Diggers in fifth with a maximum of 11 points on offer.
With the Eagles only having one more game after this weekend while Diggers still have two, captain Josh Davis knows the importance of a positive result this weekend.
"They are playing some really good cricket at the moment, and you saw that last weekend," he said.
"They will be hard to beat if they show up with the same side, and for us, it's do or die, really. There is a real chance that if we don't win this game, we won't be playing finals cricket.
"With the run they are on, it could be a bit scary, but we are still confident we have the side that can pull it off."
It's been a tough run of games for the Eagles, having not picked up a win in the last five rounds, but Davis feels that his side has the ability if they can put it together in the middle.
"The last two sides we have had are basically our finals group, so we have the numbers and strength, but we just can't seem to click, and that is our biggest issue," he said.
"It's a bit of an attitude thing more than anything. The week prior (against Hanwood), we batted out our 40 overs and were a little bit short of the mark.
"Batting second last week (against Coro) and chasing the big total of 217 that they posted, we were probably a bit overly proactive in trying to put runs on the board.
"I don't think that we are playing finals cricket yet, and we are still probably a while off that. It's a bit frustrating, but I'm positive that if we can make it to finals, it's anyone's game from there."
For Diggers, their chances of making an unlikely run towards finals have been boosted by the return of Theo Valeri and Ben Watts.
There one area of concern might be their reliance on Kyle Pete to get off to a strong start with the bat at the top of the order, which was shown against Hanwood last weekend.
Meanwhile, out at Graham McGann Oval, Leagues Panthers will take on Hanwood Wanderers.
The Panthers will be looking to continue an undefeated streak, which sits at four games and has seen them rise to the top of the table and sit 10 points clear of Hanwood.
The Wanderers will be looking to find their stride with three rounds remaining before finals while also being wary that the Coro Cougars are only nine points behind them in the battle for second.
