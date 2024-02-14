The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Season defining clash approaches as Eagles and Diggers battle for fourth

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated February 15 2024 - 3:03pm, first published February 14 2024 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A lot will go on the line this weekend as Exies Eagles take on Exies Diggers in the 50-over clash, which could be season-defining for both sides.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.