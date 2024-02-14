Barellan Masters Games returns for 11th event to continue work for community

One of the most significant events on the Barellan calendar has returned for 2024, looking to make the most for the community once more.
The Barellan Masters Games is not only one of the biggest sporting events but also a major fundraiser for the community, with committee member Carl Chirgwin pleased to see the events make their return.
"The big thing about this is that the money raised is put towards grants for infrastructure that people can apply for," he said.
"It doesn't have to be sport related, we gave money to the show society to get new platforms. It's good that we get people from outside of Barellan coming to compete, but it is also important that the people in Barellan get involved because the money goes back into the community."
The events have already gotten underway with the golf events held in Yenda, but Mr Chirgwin stressed there is still time to get involved.
"Our motto is it's never too late to participate," he said.
"We played the golf early and had that launch on Sunday with 40 competitors. We are hoping to have another 150 plus come the last weekend in February.
"Tennis seems to be getting bigger and better every year because it is over two days with the singles and doubles on Saturday and mixed doubles on Sunday."
The event continues to attract good numbers year on year, and Mr Chirgwin feels that that comes from his and the other committee members' dedication.
"The committee has gone from being quite a big one to a smaller one that packs a punch, but we all get in and get it done," he said.
"It has been an event that has really been able to grow on its own since the first year. It has almost become more of a social thing for people with a bit of sport involved."
While the golf has been completed, the remaining seven sports, walking, tennis, cricket, netball, lawn bowls, basketball, and triathlon, will be played out across February 24 and 25.
