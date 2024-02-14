2024 Relay for Life sets off in October

Griffith Relay for Life will be back for 2024 in October, raising much-needed funds for Cancer Council NSW with a big day of walking, jogging or running.
The Griffith 2024 relay will be setting off on October 12 and going until October 13. The day will start at 3.00pm on October 12 with the opening ceremony and run until the closing ceremony at 8.00am the following day.
The relay is the Cancer Council's most important yearly fundraiser, and the biggest fundraising event for cancer support and research in the world. A relay is held nearly every weekend, somewhere in Australia - though Griffith's is biannual and nearly always in Spring.
Griffith Relay for Life Chairwoman Tammy Hirst said that anticipation was clearly growing as the committee was getting calls from eager participants.
"There is immense passion in our community to support Cancer Council NSW, to support those on the cancer journey and to look forward for future generations, and help build a world where less and less people are impacted by cancer," she said.
The relay will be held in Solar Mad Stadium once again, and Mrs Hirst said they were especially excited to have the venue back.
Organiser Grant Hearn likened the stadium to an amphitheatre, especially once the event gets going and the atmosphere heats up.
"The emotion and the pride of achievement just stay here," he said.
"Everyone who comes along will have a memorable time, create a wonderful atmosphere and raise money for a really good cause."
He said that there were plenty who had already expressed interest, and was pleased to be able to announce the date so that all could put it in their calendar early and reserve the weekend.
He added that the plan for wet weather was very simple - run in the rain.
"We have a saying. The relay doesn't stop because cancer doesn't stop," said Mr Hearn.
More information is available at the Griffith Relay for Life facebook page or at relayforlife.org.au. Registrations are now open.
