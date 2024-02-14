The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

2024 Relay for Life sets off in October

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 14 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith Relay for Life will be back for 2024 in October, raising much-needed funds for Cancer Council NSW with a big day of walking, jogging or running.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.