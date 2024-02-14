Growth continues as Griffith Stars look to cap off another strong season

After another strong representative season, the Griffith Stars will look to finish the touch season on a high.
The junior representative sides will make the trip to Wagga this weekend for the Junior State Cup with strong results on the card as the program continues to go from strength to strength.
Griffith Stars' Mel Bonetti said strong results would be a testament to the youngster's commitment across the season.
"We have been training since October last year. We are hoping that it is going to be a good finish to the season, and everyone is excited," she said.
"They have all put in the hard work and showed their dedication, so now we just wait to see our efforts pay off."
The program continues to enjoy a resurgence, with Bonetti saying that this year has been the association's biggest to date and is confident that this is a trend that can continue to build.
It hasn't all gone to plan, with injuries curtailing the chances of the under-16s girls' side, which was set to be coached by Bonetti, but it wasn't all bad news for those players.
"It's hard to go away with low numbers, and in a tournament like the Junior State Cup, you really need a full contingent to be successful," she said.
"We have been hampered by injuries this year, which has kind of forced us to do something I really didn't want to do. The girls that are still going away for their Southern Suns selection they were placed in the player pool and have been picked up by teams like Balmain, Bankstown and St George."
The send-off for the Junior State Cup was also a presentation day for the players, with the association introducing a new award to recognise the hard work with the Representative Player of the Year award.
"We want to acknowledge those who have gone away and shown that extra dedication to the sport," she said.
"It's also in the hope that the younger players look up to these kids and say that I want to be like them one day."
Wil Crotty and Lily Mathews were the inaugural winners of the trophies, while Tess Jamieson and Salesi Fatefahi were announced as team leaders for the Junior State Cup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.