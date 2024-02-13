The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Perfect conditions as Griffith up-and-comers leave their best in the middle

By Roy Binks
Updated February 13 2024 - 2:40pm, first published 2:39pm
Master Blasters

On another perfect day for Junior cricket, the Thunder were able to come out on top in their game against the Hurricanes. The Thunder hit up 5/83 and restricted the Hurricanes to 7/69.

