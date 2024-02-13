Perfect conditions as Griffith up-and-comers leave their best in the middle

On another perfect day for Junior cricket, the Thunder were able to come out on top in their game against the Hurricanes. The Thunder hit up 5/83 and restricted the Hurricanes to 7/69.
The Thunder's runs came from Hugo Bunn who made 17, Max Bunn 15, Hudson made 14 and Jackson Keenan 13. Sarah Plummer was the pick of the Hurricane's bowlers picking up two wickets.
Leila Ruggeri stood out in the Hurricane's innings with an innings of 20 runs. Brody Ford helped the score along with his 13 runs and Chevy DePaoli added a useful 12 runs. Max Bunn bowled well to pick up two wickets for the Thunder.
The Sixers were able to record a win over the Stars. After knocking up 5/84 they held their opposition to 10/54. Braxton Catanzariti top scored for the Sixers with 20 runs. He was assisted by Archie Nancarrow who made 17, Charith Kanakamedala, 16 and Eamon Whelan 12.
Archie Dunbar again led the run chase for the Stars with an innings of 16, Hardit Virk gave some support with his 13 runs. Matthew Crosato showed the benefits of a lot of practice by picking up a bag of four wickets. He was well supported by Jacob Crosato who captured two wickets.
The Scorchers continued to overcome all opposition. They comfortably countered a challenge from the Strikers, scoring 7/118 to their opponent's 10/64.
Cooper Hunt and George Conlan shared the limelight with 25 runs each. Ben Spry chipped in with 21, Joe Irons made 15 and Quade Conlan 15. Wickets were shared between Odin Lewis, Illya Lewis, Flynn Crawford-Ross, Liam Brugger and Toby Lasscock.
Flynn led the run chase for the Strikers, hitting up 18 runs. Lucas Lugton added 11 and Illya Lewis, 10. Sam Hunt was the Scorchers best bowler picking up a bag of three wickets.
This weeks award goes to Matthew Crosato who has been doing a lot of bowling practice and it paid off on Saturday morning.
In a tight contest, Coro came out narrow winners over Exies. Coro batted first and made 8/74. Exies were on target to pass the Coro score, but some late wickets saw them fall just short on 8/70. Coro's principal run scorers were Rihan Desai who made 15 and Josh Taprell 14.
Matthew Hurst was the leading wicket taker for Exies finishing with 3/7. Bayley Hill also bowled well to finish with 2/10.
Exies innings relied heavily on Vai Patel who knocked up 27 runs. Next best was Bailey Hill who made nine. Heath Riley put in a good spell of bowling to finish with 3/15. The reliable Josh Taprell picked up 2/12.
In a day/night game played between Hanwood and Diggers on the Exies Oval on Saturday evening, Hanwood emerged as winners after they knocked up a score of 5/103, which Diggers could not match, finishing on 5/61.
The major run scorers for Hanwood were Rory Lasscock with 23 and Ollie Nancarrow, 25. Solid contributions came from Jonas Catanzariti 14, Zavier Hoffman 14, and Toby Lasscock 12.
Wilson Malone was Diggers most successful bowler taking 2/25.
Diggers top scorer was Megh Chaudhary who made 22, with support from Hudson Crack 13 and Andrew Maher 12. Ollie Nancarrow was the pick of the Hanwood bowlers with figures of 2/7.
Ollie Nancarrow's allround efforts from Hanwood against Diggers was enough to be awarded Cricketer of the Week.
Griffith kept their hopes alive of participating in the final of the Milliken Shield with a comfortable win over Lake Cargelligo at the Lake on Sunday.
Lake batted first and looked solid in the first five overs before run outs in quick succession put them under pressure. Some tight bowling saw Lake's innings teetering at 5/27.
The sixth wicket partnership of 23 took their score to 6/50 but the then folded quickly to be all out for 64.
The bowling honours were shared between, Rory Lasscock 2/2, Hudson Crack who took 2/4 and Lucas Lugton 2/4.
Griffith's top three batsmen, Matt Andrighetto, 26 retired, Josh Taprell, 11 and Vai Patel 21 retired made sure that there were no nervous moments in the Griffith innings.
Griffith passed the Lake score with two wickets down and went on to make a total of 5/127. Hudson Crack, 15 and Charlie Bunn 12 made runs down the order.
