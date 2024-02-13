Dalton hosting forum with minister for mental health

Member for Murray Helen Dalton will be hosting a special forum on mental health with local and statewide stakeholders in an effort to identify gaps in available support.
Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson will be attending remotely to answer questions and take suggestions from stakeholders including Headspace, Wellways, Griffith Safe Haven and regional schools among others.
Mrs Dalton said that the forum had come about after constituents had repeatedly noted a lack of mental health services in Griffith and the Western Riverina.
"We need a dedicated mental health unit at Griffith Base Hospital. The suicide rates in rural and remote communities are unacceptably high and things must change," she said.
"This forum was initiated after several of my constituents and organisations raised concerns about the lack of mental health services offered in their towns".
The forum will bring focus on the lack of mental health professionals in the electorate, and solutions to attract them to the region - as well as a lack of long-term treatment options within the area.
"Currently the support network for families of victims is inadequate to cope with family's needs. We need to create a community led support group and this is something we will be pursuing," Mrs Dalton said.
The forum will be held on February 15 at Griffith Community Health Centre.
