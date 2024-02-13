The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dalton hosting forum with minister for mental health

By Staff Reporters
February 13 2024 - 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Murray Helen Dalton will be hosting a special forum on mental health with local and statewide stakeholders in an effort to identify gaps in available support.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.