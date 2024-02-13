Whitworth plays starring role for Hanwood with bat and ball

Bradley Whitworth played a starring role as Hanwood was able to cement their final position with a 77-run victory over the Coro Cougars.
After winning the toss, the Wanderers were on the back foot early as Matthew Andrighetto (2/3) and Luke Ramsey (1/9) put the Hanwood side on 3/10.
Whitworth (51 ret.) and Rory Lasscock (21*) led a fightback, which saw the Hanwood side reach 4/115 off their 25 overs.
It was a tough time in the middle for the Cougars as Whitworth (2/3) and Mason Caughey (4/3) did the damage with the ball to see the Coro side bowled out for 38.
Meanwhile, Leagues Panthers were able to press home their premiership credentials with a 133-run win over Diggers.
Reif Leach (50 ret.) and Paxton Fall (51 ret.) got their side off to a flying start, while late runs from Wesley Wate (13) helped the Panthers finish their 25 overs on 5/157.
Short on numbers, in what has been a tough season, Diggers were then bowled out for 24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.