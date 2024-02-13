The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith highlighted as homelessness 'hotspot'

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
February 13 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith has been marked out as one of Australia's most notable homelessness hotspots, with hundreds of people in need of housing help across the area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.