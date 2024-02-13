Griffith highlighted as homelessness 'hotspot'

Griffith has been marked out as one of Australia's most notable homelessness hotspots, with hundreds of people in need of housing help across the area.
Analysis from Homelessness NSW has highlighted the ten areas that have seen the highest increases in those receiving support from housing support services over the last year, with Griffith coming eighth on the list.
The most recent census data shows a marked increase as well. The 2011 census shows 80 people experiencing homelessness in Griffith, increasing to 122 in 2016.
By 2021, that number had gone to over 200 people within the area without somewhere safe to stay.
Rick Andreatta is a case worker at crisis accommodation centre Barnabas House, and said that even in the last three days, they had seen ten people come in looking for accommodation.
He said it was hard to have to turn people away, but there was no alternative.
"There's just nothing available ... we've got a waiting list as long as my arm and when we do get someone in, there's four or five or six people asking the next day," he said.
"We have to work out priorities. We don't want to kick them out, but there's nowhere for them to go here. That makes it really hard."
Mr Andreatta said that the long-term solution was to build more affordable and social housing, but didn't see any possibility for short-term relief.
"The government has to step in and build units for low-income people, there's just not enough dwellings ... and for people with mental health issues, there's nowhere for them."
"A lot of people are staying with someone, sleeping in a car or on a couch. When you get to the Department of Housing, you could be on the waiting list for years."
The expected wait time for a one-bedroom studio in Griffith is between five and 10 years.
Mayor Doug Curran said that they were happy with the work that Griffith City Council was doing on affordable housing, but that social housing was the state and federal government's jurisdiction.
"While this is a sad report, it's an indictment on state and federal governments. They are tasked with looking after social housing," he said.
"Council would support action, the problem is who funds it. We're reaching out to the housing minister Rose Jackson to see what can be done."
Homelessness NSW CEO Dom Rowe said that the rise was putting huge pressure on the services and called for immediate action on the crisis.
"Right now, one out of every two people seeking help for homelessness in NSW do not receive it because underfunded services are full," she said.
"It is heartbreaking that women and their children fleeing domestic violence have to choose between staying in a dangerous home or sleeping in a tent or a car because they can't get the help they need."
