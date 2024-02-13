Eagles and Nomads remain in tight battle for second grade minor premiership

The battle over the minor premiership in GDCA second grade looks set to go right down to the wire, with the top two positions separated by just three points.
The Exies Eagles were able to maintain their spot at the top of the standings after coming away with a 29-run win against Exies Diggers.
The Eagles looked to make an impact with the bat after winning the toss, but after a steady start, Peter Davis (8) fell to the bowling of Kayden Dauth (1/24).
Don Jayasuriya (44*) ended up carrying the bat for the Eagles, and only Ali Mehdi (15) and Tom Spry (12) were able to break double digits in the middle order.
Craig Lugton (2/14) was the pick of the bowlers for the Diggers side that restricted the Eagles to just 101 off their 40 overs.
Rocky Perre (10) fell early to the bowling of Ted Files, while Cameron Harrison (1/14) dismissed Mark Favell (4) to see Diggers fall to 2/19.
Mick Duncan scored at a run-a-ball to try and get his side moving forward before Ali Mehdi picked up Duncan (18) and Thomas Chapman (6) in quick succession.
The middle order struggled as Files (2/23), and Ryan Bock (2/13) did the damage, and while Lyle Wharren (12) offered some resistance, Mehdi (4/12) ended Digger's charge as they were bowled out for 72.
Coleambally stayed within striking distance of the Eagles after the Nomads came away with a 96-run win over Hanwood.
While Vaisak Rajan (3/28) made an early impact the strength of the Nomads' top order shone through in a precarious position. Jacob Breed (63) led the way for the Coleambally side, while Tim Edgcumbe (22) and Phil Burge (23) chipped in to get their side into a strong position.
While Gerry Bartter (2/39) and Zac Ruediger (2/16) took middle-order scalps, the Nomads had set an imposing 8/169 off their 40 overs.
David Milne (27) and Jamie Whitworth (10) were the only Wanderers to break double digits as Shawn Iddles (6/11), Sam Breed (2/21) and Neil Burke (2/10) as the Hanwood side were bowled out for 73.
The Coro Cougars have made the most of their Friday night win over Leagues Panthers to move into third place on the ladder.
While the Cougars lost two quick wickets after winning the toss and electing to bat with Teei Piawi (1/15) and Taniera Vailoa (1/30), Adrian Axtill was able to turn the tide.
A 73-run stand between Axtill (80*) and Nick Witherspoon (21) helped the Cougars set 8/139 after their 35 overs.
The Panthers couldn't get started as Rhys Carnell (3/13), Mark Burns (3/14), and Tanner Cassidy (2/10) did the damage as the Leagues side were bowled out for 69.
