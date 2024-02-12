The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cadets celebrate first female under officer

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 13 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 10:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 340 Squadron of Australian Air Force Cadets program is celebrating their first ever female Cadet Under Officer - the highest rank it's possible to reach within the cadets program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.