Grand finalists locked in after the first round of finals series

The grand finalists for Griffith Touch's senior competition have been decided after the first round of finals.
In the women's top division, Heart Racers moved one step closer to completing an undefeated season after securing a place in the decider after an 11-1 victory over Black Line.
It was a fast start to the game from the Heart Racers as they were able to spread the ball out wide to see Johane Oberholzer and Sophia Kelsey combine to see Kelsey dive over in the corner.
Megan Lonsdale then doubled the Heart Racers' lead before Kelsey got her second as they looked to build an uncatchable lead.
The speed from the Heart Racers was making the difference, and another two tries before halftime saw them take a 5-0 lead into the break.
Tess Jamieson, Erin Bonetti and Oberholzer all scored early in the second half for Heart Racers before Black Line was able to pull one try back when Mel Bonetti found her way over.
Erin Bonetti, Jamieson and Oberholzer wrapped up the big win for their side with their second tries of the game to secure their passage to the decider with a 10-try win.
The other final in the women's top division was an absolute classic, with a dropoff required to decide who would take on the Heart Racers.
After regulation, Applied Engineering and Physifitness couldn't be separated, with the score locked at 4-all.
It took until the sides were reduced to three-on-three for the match to be decided as Milla Parr and Georgia Fuller combined to see Fuller score the match-winning try for Applied Engineering.
In the men's top division, Marchiori Construction was able to make the most of its numerical advantage against George Duncan Electrics.
With the George Duncan side being a man short to start the game, Marchiori was able to race out to a 3-0 lead with tries to Michael De Paoli and Salesi Fatefahi.
De Paoli was able to score his second before the break and help Marchiori take a 5-0 lead.
George Duncan looked to have hit back before being called for a touch-pass, but they didn't have to wait much longer to hit the scoreboard with Michael Mogliotti getting over.
Despite the best efforts from George Duncan Electrics, Marchiori Construction was able to score another two tries to secure their progression into the grand final with a 7-1 win.
Marchiori Construction will take on The Legend after they came away with a 7-3 win over MJ Hams Transport.
The top division grand finals will be on field 12 next week, with the women's decider underway at 6pm and the men's game to follow at 7pm.
