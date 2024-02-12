17-year-old hospitalised after car hits gumtree

A 17-year-old man has been sent to Griffith Base Hospital after losing control of a vehicle and hitting a gumtree.
At around 7.00pm on on February 10, the young man was driving along the Kidman Way next to Hanwood, but lost control of the vehicle on the approach to the McGann Road intersection.
The vehicle left the road and hit a signpost before eventually crashing into a gumtree. The driver sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Griffith Base Hospital, while the vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash.
The Rural Fire Service extinguished the car on scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident.
Police have once again urged car owners to ensure their vehicles are locked up tight overnight, and to take valuables out of vehicles and ute trays before leaving them.
The warning comes after a continuing rise in theft from unlocked vehicles.
"The majority of these incidents are crimes of opportunity with persons locating vehicles unlocked and items not secured on the back of the utilities," a spokesperson for Griffith Police Station said.
Anyone with information on an incident is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.