The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Riverina Classic catches truly impressive haul

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 12 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2024 Riverina Classic saw a massive catch of fish on February 9, 10 and 11 as keen anglers took to the Murrumbidgee River and put their skills to the test.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.