Celebrating cultural diversity and other multicultural news

Welcome to our first 2024 monthly column.
Welcome news. We have engaged our first multicultural liaison officer, Talome Tengere.
You are welcome to contact Talome on 0411 604 904. Her first month of employment has been extremely busy, highlighting the many issues facing our community.
Talome will play a crucial role in connecting community members to relevant services, accessing support systems and offering face-to-face assistance guiding individuals through any issues that may arise.
On Wednesday, February 7 Home Affairs status resolution officers will be at the Griffith Library from 9.30am to 5pm. If anyone has any queries or visa issues, this is a good opportunity to visit the library and speak to them. Contact us for any information.
Spotlight on the first Multicultural Markets, planned for Saturday, March 23.
We are seeking to create a vibrant and diverse market atmosphere by inviting community organisations and individuals to participate in our cultural market event.
This event aims to showcase a wide range of items including jewellery, clothing, accessories, pottery, paintings, sculptures, and various other products.
In addition to the stalls selling products, we also encourage the setup of demonstration stalls. These stalls can be used to showcase and teach visitors how to create a particular product or craft. This interactive element will provide an educational and engaging experience for attendees.
Please note that at this stage we are not accepting applications for food stalls. However, we welcome all other creative and cultural ideas that can contribute to the overall atmosphere and diversity of the event. More detail to come.
We believe in the power of community initiatives to bridge cultural gaps and foster inclusivity and a better community experience.
