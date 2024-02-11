Diggers pick up crucial win to keep their final first grade hopes alive

With time running out to make a charge into the top four, the Exies Diggers have made their first step after coming away with a four-wicket win over Hanwood Wanderers.
The Wanderers could have retaken the top spot with a win, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, they would have been hoping that Dean Catanzariti (11) and Charlie Cunial (4) could make a strong start to their innings, but Ben Watts had other ideas with two quick wickets.
Pardeep Deol (3) was caught off the bowling of Theo Valeri (1/13) while Mark Niederle dismissed Sushant Modgil as Hanwood fell to 4/29.
Owen Robinson (13) and Rahul Giran tried to get their side moving in the right direction and were able to put on 22 runs before Kyle Pete (1/5) struck to remove Giran (4).
That was the beginning of the end for the Wanderers' side as Niederle (3/15) and Watts (4/21) picked up the remaining five wickets for 11 runs as Hanwood was bowled out for 62.
Kyle Pete was able to make a strong start for the Diggers side, scoring 23 runs off the first two overs before Josh Carn gave Hanwood some hope with the wickets of Manan Dave (0) and Paresh Patil (0) in successive deliveries.
Pete kept scoring at a quick rate before Carn (5/21) picked up another three quick wickets, including the dangerous Pete (34) to have Diggers wobbling at 6/47.
Watts (9*) and Niederle (5*) prevented the Diggers' slide from getting worse as they chased down the remaining 16 runs to secure the bonus point.
