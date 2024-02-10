'She's the reason, I'm the dreamer': How one couple balances life and a business

Sam and Clare Rizzeri are the owners of Griffith analogue toy store and educational facility 'Make A Ma Jig', but running a business with your partner isn't always easy.
The two outlined their journey, the successes and the challenges of balancing work and life when the same people are involved in each.
The pair met in 2009 while they were still in high school, and as if to cement that fact, they first connected on MSN Messenger.
The young Mr Rizzeri was initially trying to set Clare up with a friend of his, but the two instantly hit it off and after several weeks, became an item - and they've been together for the 14 years since.
"We just hit it off straight away," said Mrs Rizzeri.
The couple got engaged in 2016, having crafted a whole day's worth of romance for their anniversary.
Their day began with breakfast in a cafe, before the two went to the cinemas and the plan started to become clear.
"We were waiting for the trailer to start, and then there was a trailer that he had made with videos and photos of us together. He said that was just something special for our anniversary and we were going to go do something else," Mrs Rizzeri said.
"We walked down the stairs, we were still in the cinema and he stripped off his tracksuit - he had a suit on underneath, and he pulled out the ring and that's when he proposed."
A few years after their wedding in 2017, the couple had their first child and just last year, they opened 'Make A Ma Jig' in Yambil Street - knocking more off their bucket list.
While plenty would be concerned that the stress of opening a business would put strain on the relationship, the duo said that the existing connection had been nothing but beneficial.
"We've been through so much. You have your times where you are not as close but you always come back together," Mrs Rizzeri said.
"It really hasn't been that difficult. I think we've coped quite well."
She said that while running a business and a household together had its trials, they loved being able to spend more time together with their children - and that made it all worth it.
Mr Rizzeri added that as with any business partners or couples, they occasionally had disagreements on how to approach things, but they never escalated into a fight.
Each said they were a good pairing because having the existing relationship helped them understand their own strengths and weaknesses, which in turn helped them understand how to work together.
"She's very inspiring, she's great at what she does ... She's the reason, and I'm the dreamer. I dream up these big things and she brings in the logic behind it," said Mr Rizzeri.
"I don't see any struggles. We may have a difference of opinion but it doesn't lead to a fight or anything. It's not a big deal."
For other couples who might be looking at starting a business but were concerned about the additional strain, Mr and Mrs Rizzeri encouraged them to go for it and to trust that it was the right choice.
"I trust Clare with my life, I trust her with my kids. Trusting her with a business is not as big of an ask as trusting her with my sons," said Mr Rizzeri.
"It does take a lot of consideration but they'll know that it's the right thing for them if it feels natural and right," said Mrs Rizzeri.
