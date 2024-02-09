Renovations are major upgrade for Griffith City Library

Renovations at the Griffith City Library are now underway, bringing huge upgrades to shelving, family rooms and even seating.
Thanks to a sizeable $428,050 grant from the State Library of NSW and Griffith City Council, the library will be going through some changes in the near future as more shelving is installed, walls are painted and existing shelving is replaced.
Library Manager Chris Robson said they were very excited for the renovations and changes to come.
"We'll upgrade the service desk, a portion of that grant will upgrade the parents room ... It was a temporary space for a long time, about ten years," he said.
The toilets and parents room will also be made more accessible as a pleasant side-effect of the renovations.
"The toilets are not part of this project but it's enabled us to widen the corridor. That was a sticking point for us so that's a big win," said Mr Robson.
The improvements will include new furniture and a new service area, but the main event is more space and mobile shelving.
The shelves at the library are already full to capacity, so more shelving will allow the collection to grow and service Griffith's community better - and mobile shelving will mean the space can be easily configured for events and workshops.
"It will be a better user experience and allows us to increase our collection, some of the current shelves been around for 30 years," Mr Robson said.
The future of the existing shelves isn't yet clear, however Mr Robson said they would potentially be moved to other libraries in need of more shelving or sold off.
The renovations will be continuing over the next several weeks, and while no closures are currently scheduled as a result, Mr Robson said that they were a possibility.
"We're not sure at the moment. It's possible and once we get a firm date, we'll be able to advise."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.