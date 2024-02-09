Uncover Melbourne's top experiences: A guide to the city's must-do activities

Unleash your spirit of adventure in Melbourne, arguably the coolest kid on Australia's block. With a skyline dressed in innovative architecture, a pulsating art scene, and a melody of vibrant cafes and music venues, Melbourne proudly wears the crown of Australia's cultural powerhouse. Discover the city's soul in its labyrinthine lanes, adorned with world-class graffiti, where charming cafes and hidden beer gardens lie in waiting.

With a hint of European charm and a magnetic allure for globe-trotters and youthful souls, Melbourne exudes an irresistibly relaxed vibe. Diving headfirst into this cultural melting pot can seem daunting, so here's a curated list of Melbourne's crown jewels to guide your journey, optimise your budget, and ensure you soak up every bit of this dynamic city!

If you want the best experience, hiring a camper van in Melbourne will surely add that extra bit of adventure to your trip. Drive along the Great Ocean Road, take in the mesmerising views of the Twelve Apostles and camp under the stars for an unforgettable experience.

Embark on a colorful exploration: Street art tour of Melbourne

Kick off your Melbourne adventure with an immersive street art tour. The one conducted by Melbourne Street Art Tours is an absolute must. Although the price tag of 75 AUD may seem steep, bear in mind that the cost directly benefits local artists.



It's an enlightening journey into the city's art scene that deepens your understanding of Melbourne's magnetic pull for creatives worldwide. This tour comes highly recommended for its insightful perspectives and unrivalled experience.

Experience magic under the stars: Moonlight movie in the park

Bathing under the velvety summer skies, Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens transform into an open-air cinema. This enchanting venue showcases a diverse catalogue of Hollywood's finest narratives - a perfect blend of timeless classics and contemporary blockbusters. Visitors are encouraged to curate their own picnic hampers, with the alluring freedom to include their choice of gastronomic delights and beverages, alcoholic or otherwise.

Just remember, this is a cinematic picnic under the stars, sans the car. A few practical tips: do keep a keen eye on weather updates, pack a snug blanket and a warm sweater to brave the occasional chill, and have a rain jacket handy. While heavy rain will result in a cancellation, a light drizzle only adds to Melbourne's charm. So, cosy up and let the magic of the movies under Melbourne's starlit canopy captivate you!

Unearth a gastronomic treasure trove: Queen Victoria Market exploration

Unravel the open-air enchantment of the Queen Victoria Market, the southern hemisphere's largest market, sprawling across two city blocks. This vibrant market is a fascinating fusion of a traditional flea market and a bustling food court, with both interior and exterior spaces brimming with a myriad of stalls. While the food hall is a gastronome's paradise during weekdays, the outdoor vending area springs to life with an even more expansive array of offerings over the weekend.

Don't miss the opportunity to indulge in some complimentary wine tasting from Swords Wines while navigating these lively lanes; their friendly staff and affordable wines are sure to charm you. You might even find yourself packing a couple of bottles for a leisurely afternoon in the park. Be sure to treat your sweet tooth to the iconic jam donuts, a beloved market tradition for more than half a century.

During the balmy summer months, immerse yourself in the vibrant Summer Night Market, operating every Wednesday from 5pm to 10pm between November 23 and March 15. Free to enter, this lively event boasts a diverse range of food stalls, live music, and a convivial atmosphere that perfectly encapsulates Melbourne's distinctive charm.

Discover a sanctuary of knowledge: The State Library of Victoria

Steeped in rich history and bearing a formidable reputation, the State Library of Victoria stands as a beacon for literature enthusiasts, regularly attracting an impressive crowd of over 8 million visitors annually. A proud relic of 1856, the library has gracefully evolved into a versatile space that hosts a medley of events, contributing significantly to the city's cultural fabric.

Marvel at the sight of eager knowledge-seekers queued up each morning, awaiting the unlocking of its grand doors, ready to claim their coveted seats amongst the library's vast collection. The heart of this glorious institution, however, lies in its renowned central rotunda.

This octagonal gem, adorned with original dark wooden furnishings and encased by innumerable books, is a sight to behold, making it an essential highlight on any Melbourne itinerary.

Immerse in Melbourne's vibrancy: Ride the city circle tram

As you continue your journey through Melbourne's pulsating heart, be sure to hop aboard the City Circle Tram. This complimentary service acts as your personal chauffeur, effortlessly ferrying you to iconic landmarks such as Federation Square, the Old Treasury Building, Parliament House, and the regal Princess Theatre.