New road names to be decided at council meeting

A new residential subdivision on Watson Road is in need of more road names, and Griffith City Council will decide on what to call the two new roads at the February 13 council meeting.
The proposed names for the two new roads are 'Burrabogie Street' and 'Goolgumbla Circuit' - and are being put forth thanks to notable farms and rural properties with the same names along the Murrumbidgee River.
This will continue the theming of the Murrumbidgee Estate area, where streets have been named after historic properties, though these names originally come from various Indigenous groups and their language.
Burrabogie comes from two words; Burra meaning 'quick' and Bogie meaning 'swim' although the full word has come to mean something akin to a large swimming hole.
Goolgumbla comes from the Wiradjuri word 'Galgambula' which loosely translates to 'oven.'
The names have been pre-approved by the Geographical Names Board, which defines the guidelines that local councils must follow when naming streets and roads - including that road name should be easy to pronounce and write, and not too similar to nearby roads to prevent confusion.
"An exception to this is in the use of Aboriginal names when it is accepted that a traditional name may at first appear to be complex but will, over time, become more familiar and accepted by the community," the guidelines read.
Griffith City Council will also need to decide on council meetings for September and October, thanks to the local government election on September 14.
A report put forth by council staff proposes that a workshop scheduled for September 24 is cancelled, as well as the general meetings on September 24 and October 8.
The new council would attend three 'induction workshops' on October 8, 14 and 15 before holding the first meeting of the new group on October 22.
