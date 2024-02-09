The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Predatory driving charge dropped for woman over fatal Yanco accident

By Staff Reporters
February 9 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 51-year-old woman with ties to an accident that took the life Yanco mother Tanya Murphy and several of her children, has had a charge of predatory driving dropped.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.