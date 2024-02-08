Melbourne comedian to headline Lake Woorabinda Festival

The region is preparing to laugh its socks off when renowned Melbourne comedian Tracy Bartram visits Hillston as part of the Lake Woorabinda Festival.
Ms Bertram will be performing her popular 'Laughaholics' show also to coincide with NSW Women's week.
The comedian has been performing stand-up for over 30 years and has also been a radio personality and podcaster.
The UK-born performer has interviewed numerous stars such as Susan Sarandon, Kristin Davis, Anastacia, Matt Daman, Jodie Foster and more.
Ever since attending last years festival in Hillston, she says she and her fiancée have fallen in love with the community and are excited to return.
"It's an absolutely gorgeous town; we had the best time," Ms Bartram said.
"I really love working in the regions; people are much more open to the experience of the show and are so warm and kind," she said.
"This will be a fun event and a terrific way to celebrate International Women's Day.
"Laughter is also a terrific way to boost mental health so it's very important."
Ms Bartram said those attending 'need to bring along their inner five-year-old.'
"A large component of this will be about being silly, as well as connecting with each other. It will be a beautiful experience" she said.
"I've been doing this work a long time and it always makes me emotional seeing people come together in this way.
"At end of day we're all the same and we can all internalise that," she said.
"The most important thing for me - especially as I get older - is the ability to laugh.
"My advice is to wear comfy clothes, bring a willing heart and have fun.
"I'm really looking forward to meeting as many people as I can," Ms Bartram said.
She will also be headlining a Carrathool Shire staff development day on April 18.
The show will be held from 11am at Hillston Lions Explorer Park on Saturday March 9, with a morning tea to be supplied by the CWA.
