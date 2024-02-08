Griffith man arrested for allegedly torturing animals

A 63-year-old Griffith man has been arrested for animal cruelty following a search of his home amid an investigation into multiple dogs being allegedly poisoned.
In September 2023, police began investigating after multiple reports of two dogs being repeatedly poisoned.
After a lengthy investigation, police searched a Griffith home on Thursday, February 1, locating an air rifle and ammunition during the search.
The weapon was seized and a 63-year-old man was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station where he was charged with torture and abuse of animals, possession of an illegal firearm and dangerously firing said weapon.
The man was granted conditional bail and will appear in Griffith Local Court on April 24.
Police are still appealing for information on the incident, and encourage anyone with information to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.