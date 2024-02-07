Resin workshops for artistic students

A series of resin workshops are being put on offer for artistic students across Griffith and the surrounding region.
During the April school holidays, Lil Bluebird Art will be running a series of resin workshops covering all things from creating resin art, jewellery, working with polymer clay and even terrarium building.
The workshops are being run by successful resin artists Jed and Jo Ford across NSW towns from Bourke and Nyngan to Orange and Griffith.
Through their love of resin and timber art, the duo have cultivated their own unique brand of resin homewares, artworks and even furniture - and are now running workshops to help share their passion.
The workshops are registered with the Creative Kids program in an effort to make them accessible to all parents and kids. With a valid voucher, the workshops are entirely free - however ticketed options are also available.
Any parents or carers receiving a Family Tax Benefit is eligible for a Creative or Active Kids voucher, offering a $50 voucher for sport, creative or cultural activities.
LBB Resin is also putting together a number of discounted adult workshops on the evenings, however these are not eligible for the vouchers.
Places are limited.
The workshops will be run on April 23 in Griffith, and April 24 in Hillston. More information and registration options are available at lbbresin.com.au.
