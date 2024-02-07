Tickets to GIANTS clash fly out the door as clash sells out in 24 hours

It took no time for the GIANTS Netball preseason clash with the Melbourne Mavericks in Griffith to sell out.
The full house sign was put up less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale, showing the appetite of netball lovers in the region to come and get a taste of Super Netball on their own doorstep.
The GIANTS are making the trip down to the Riverina, with the side first stopping off in Wagga on Thursday, February 29, ahead of the preseason game at the Equex Centre on Friday, March 1.
It wasn't just the Griffith tickets that flew out the door with tickets for the Wagga game selling out within 20-minutes of going on sale.
Netball NSW Riverina regional manager Amanda McLachlan wasn't surprised by the ticket frenzy.
"I did expect tickets to sell out quickly," McLachlan said.
"We had a lot of interest when we made the announcement, there was heaps of interest from people and people constantly messaging and asking when tickets go on sale, so I am not surprised it sold out in 20-minutes."
Hoping this is just the beginning of the partnership between Wagga and the Giants, McLachlan said the appetite for top-level netball is here.
With several local players involved with Super Netball programs across the country, including Griffith's Jess Conlan, regional representation is growing in the top league.
McLachlan hopes that the GIANTS' visit will help show junior players what netball pathways can lead to.
"We might get another little netballer down here that could be a Giant one day, it's just great for the area honestly," McLachlan said.
"There's definitely an appetite for more high-level netball in the region. Obviously we've got the game in Griffith but we've got people from Albury and across the border wanting to come up and watch this game.
"It's spread far and wide, not many people can get to the city to watch players, so this is the best opportunity they've had, so fingers crossed we can have them back."
After the clash in Wagga, the GIANTS will travel across to Griffith on Saturday, with players getting out into the community at Griffith Central and holding activities with the Griffith Netball Association's Net Set Go and representative players on Saturday afternoon ahead of the clash with the Mavericks on Sunday.
