Exies Eagles hopes of reaching One Day Final hinge on positive result

The Exies Eagles' chances of qualifying for the One Day Final will hinge on getting a positive result from their clash against Coro Cougars this weekend.
Heading into their final game in the competition, with the side having two 50-over games and a bye before finals, the Eagles are currently seven points behind the second-place Cougars, meaning they will need to hope to pick up a bonus-point win at Jubilee Oval this weekend.
That would then put the Exies' side at the mercy of the rest of the competition, with the Cougars and Leagues Panthers fighting with the Eagles for the second place on the One Day ladder.
The Eagles missed a chance to make their position more secure last weekend when they fell to a three-wicket defeat at the hands on Hanwood in their 40-over clash.
For the Cougars, a win would help them close the gap to the Wanderers at the top of the ladder and drag the Hanwood side back into what would become a straight three-way fight.
The Coro side will be looking to bounce back from a tough performance last time out after they lost their first game in 2024 to the Panthers.
It will be a battle between two sides with strong batting line-ups, and whoever is able to translate that to runs on the board best and make the use of the short boundary at Jubilee will come away with the seven points potentially on offer.
In the previous meetings this season, after losing the round two clash to the Eagles, the Cougars have won the other two meetings, including the last 40-over game.
Meanwhile, the 50-over game between Hanwood and Exies Diggers will be important for both sides, but for different reasons.
With the Leagues Panthers having the bye this weekend, a win for the Wanderers would see them return to the top of the overall standings.
After a strong start to the season, which saw them able to break away from the chasing pack, a mixed second half of the season has seen them get hauled back into the fight for a top-two finish.
For Diggers, the 17-point gap between them and the fourth-placed Eagles means a win this weekend is almost crucial for them if they want to keep their season alive with four rounds remaining before finals start.
