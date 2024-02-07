'This could be our biggest yet': 25th Hay poker run gearing up

Well over 200 riders will take part in Hay's 25th annual Shag Gregory Memorial Poker Run early next month.
Having raised well over $150,000 for MND research and local causes since its inception, it's hoped this year will see one of the biggest turnouts.
A slew of Griffith riders will be involved, with the Carrathool Hotel named among the stops along the way
The event not only raises funds for MND research but enables scholarships for the area's youngsters.
It also tributes the memory of beloved Hay figure Shag (Edward) Gregory who passed away from MND in the early 2000s.
Committee organiser Anthony Ellis said hitting the 25 year milestone is a testament to the support of the community and beyond who have backed the cause for so long.
"The biggest year we've had to date saw 220 entrants; this year we have well over that," Mr Ellis said.
"Hay is a town that gives and looks after.
"In the last 10 years we've also gained a following of riders from beyond, including Griffith and further afield at Geelong, Yarrawonga and Queensland," he said.
"Our view is if we can donate five, six or seven grand on the day, that's a fair effort for a little town and it all goes a long way."
Mr Ellis described the event as a family-friendly outing with an important underlining cause.
"In the evening we generally have an MND researcher speak to everyone about where progress is up to on tackling this terrible disease. It has quite the effect," he said.
"I recall in past years having a crowd of 200 simply stop and listen, captivated. It's incredible to see and shows how important the topic is."
Mr Ellis described the late Mr Gregory as a pillar of the community.
"He was always tinkering with cars and motorbikes. He had a real passion for them," he said.
"He was a very special character, always willing to give anyone a helping hand.
"He was a community man and had everyone behind him. We all miss him."
The event will commence at the Hay Bowling Club at 7:30am on Saturday March 9 for breakfast before participants ride out an hour later.
The pack will visit Maude, the New Crown Hotel, The Carrathool Hotel, and the Riverina Hotel.
A raft of entertainment will be on offer during the evening, from motorbike tricks to market and food stalls, raffles and live music.
A bus will also be in the ride, with prepaid tickets for seats now available.
More information can be found on the Shag Gregory Memorial Run Inc Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.