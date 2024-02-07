Positive attitude will be key going forward with MRHS split

The MRHS Parents and Citizens Association has expressed 'mixed feelings' about the ongoing split of MRHS into two separate schools.
Murrumbidgee Regional High School is currently in the middle of splitting back to Griffith and Wade schools, and amid the stress of the demerge, the P&C is encouraging parents and student to keep a positive attitude.
Vice-president of the P&C Joy Geddes said that they had mixed feelings about the split, agreeing that it was a good idea but regretting that they had just started getting into the swing of the merged schools.
"Most of us weren't happy with the model that we were originally given, but we thought it was never going to change and we had to work with what we got," she said.
"It takes that amount of time to start to see the results of your efforts ... it had been a long time with a lot of anguish but there were good results coming out of it."
She added that she was disappointed in the lack of consultation before the announcement of the split, and said there was a lack of consideration to the extra stress on the community.
"You have to be really careful what you wish for, because in the end, I think people are going to become stressed again with the de-merge process."
"We'd finally gotten comfortable with the model."
The split will mean that the MRHS P&C will need to split into separate groups for each school, as well as eventually decide on unique uniforms and names for the schools.
Ms Geddes said that should be the last thing on people's minds however.
"Students are resilient, and they're going to get an education regardless of whether they wear the correct uniform ... The aim is to make sure that kids come out with an education that ensures they can get by in life," she said.
She was more concerned with staff in the long-term, as the schools adapt to not having the resources and finances that were provided to help with the merge.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car said in March 2023 that no current staff member will face redundancy or lose their job as a result of the transition, but Ms Geddes said there was 'no way' that either school could maintain the same level of staffing for their new number of students.
Despite those fears, she said that the most important thing was to stay positive.
"Whatever happens with this merger, we have to move forward with a positive attitude. That negativity or defeatism affects too many people."
The next P&C meeting will be held on February 19.
