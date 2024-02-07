Yoogali SC set for potential derby after fourth round of Australia Cup qualifying draw

A Riverina Derby is in prospect for Yoogali SC following the Capital Football Australia Cup preliminary round draw was held.
With their promotion into the National Premier League in 2023, Yoogali SC secured progression straight into the fourth round of the competition, which matches their performance in 2023 when they were knocked out by ANU FC.
Yoogali will await the winner of the clash between Wagga City Wanderers and Brindabella, with the Wagga side making the trip to Canberra to take on the Blues.
The Wanderers reached the fourth round of the competition last year before being knocked out by the Monaro Panthers.
It will be an away trip for Yoogali SC, which will serve as a good starting point for the Griffith-based side as they look to make a strong impact in their first season in Canberra's top division.
Yoogali SC's best performance in the cup competition came in 2021 when they reached the semi-final before falling to Tigers FC.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.