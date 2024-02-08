Flying the flag for live music

Around that same period, my parents had a trip to Sydney and asked if I was interested in learning an instrument. I initially wanted a drum kit, but I guess it was lucky for everyone when they returned home with a small nylon string classical guitar. I went to lessons for a little while at the Hammond Music Centre but when my teacher moved away I stopped and found it too difficult to continue learning on my own. My interest in music continued into my teens. I discovered heavy metal and other guitar centric music that eventually rekindled my interest in learning to play guitar. I saved up some money and was able to purchase my first electric guitar when I was 15. This would spark a lifelong obsession with all things related to the guitar. I had a few lessons but mostly learned to play by ear, rewinding tapes and repeating guitar parts over and over until I'd worked it out. I'd occasionally get the opportunity to jam with friends, learning parts of songs and sharing what we had worked out.