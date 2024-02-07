Famed country musician touring the regions for mental health

Golden Guitar winner and renowned country artist Tom Curtain will be playing in Hillston and Temora as part of a national tour celebrating the release of his fifth album.
Mr Curtain and his famed 'Katherine Outback Experience' show will be touring New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia - and will be landing in Hillston on February 16 before playing at Temora on February 17.
The 'Why We Live Out Here' tour has been making its way across the country, with an impressive entourage of animals, musicians and performers taking the stage to provide a snapshot of the 'Katherine Outback Experience.'
The Katherine Outback Experience show begins with 90 minutes of horse training and working dog demonstrations, before the concert begins with music from Mr Curtain as well as collaborators and fellow musicians Chris Matthews, Melissa Fraser and Laura Frank.
"We're very keen to get out there and do a bit of an Outback show again," said Mr Curtain.
"We came to Goolgowi a few years ago, and that was awesome. It's good to get out and meet a lot of the locals."
Mr Curtain said that he was especially keen to provide a night out for families having a rough time, and provide a space for all to meet their friends and loved ones.
"It's just to get out of daily life for a few hours, catch up with their mates," he said.
"A lot of people in regional areas, they work so hard and it's hard to catch up and have a few hours off. From the stage, we can see Mums and Dads and kids singing and having fun ... It's a really good buzz for us."
The entire show is especially passionate about mental health and anti-bullying causes, and Mr Curtain is an ambassador of anti-bullying charity Dolly's Dream - even writing the song 'Speak Up' for the foundation.
"We hear from a lot of families saying that the song has given them an opportunity to talk to their kids about the lyrics and what's going on in their lives," Mr Curtain said.
"We're just trying to help out as we go."
Tickets are now available at tomcurtain.com.au.
