Juniors return from school holiday break with strong performances

In the first day/nighter game in 2024, Coro proved too strong for Leagues Club. Coro were able to post a competitive score of 5/95 with contributions from most of their batsmen. Rihan Desai top scored with 12, Josh Taprell made 10, Cowen Wynne nine and Max Lymer eight. Harrison Palmer starred for the Leagues Club in the bowling department, capturing three wickets for 10 runs.

