Juniors return from school holiday break with strong performances

Junior cricket resumed on Saturday morning with a full round of matches in the Blaster division at Exies Sports Oval.
The Strikers and the Stars fought out a closely contested match with the Strikers prevailing with a score of 3/79 over the Stars who made 3/68.
Lucas Lugton headed the score sheet for the Strikers with 25 runs. Illya Lewis made 18 and Flynn Crawford-Ross, 11. Archie Dunbar, Dexter Halliburton and Hardit Virk all claimed a wicket for the Stars.
Archie Dunbar also stood out with the bat, knocking up 28 runs for the Stars. Owen Bailey helped the score along with 12 runs. Lara Badham, Flynn Crawford-Ross and Casey Ryan were the Strikers wicket takers.
The Heat scored a comfortable win over the Hurricanes. The Heat made 3/54 and kept the Hurricanes to 6/24.
Nichkhun Clark top scored for the Heat with 19 and Bryton Hopkins made a useful 16. Zayne Dissegna was the Hurricane's most successful bowler, picking up two wickets. Alex Milne made seven runs for the Hurricanes and Harlyn Fall made six. Sahibdeep Singh was the Heats top bowler, picking up two wickets.
The powerful Scorchers team proved too strong for the Sixers. Their score of 4/119 was always going to be hard to beat.
Cooper Hunt again led the scoring with 34 runs, Quade Conlan also showed some form, scoring 25 and brother George chipped in with 23. Matthew Crosato and Archie Nancarrow were the wickettakers for the Sixers.
The Sixers batsmen had a bit of a struggle against the Scorchers bowling. Eamon Whelan battled hard for his 10 runs and Simon Ramsey made eight. Cooper Hunt capped a big day by taking three wickets for the Scorchers.
There were no outstanding performances from nonwinners of the weekly award so this week it goes to Simon Ramsey who turns up every week to practice and puts in consistent efforts every game day.
There are four rounds remaining in the junior season for 2023/24.
Hanwood scored a narrow win over Exies at Jubilee Park on Saturday. Hanwood made 7/65 (ave 9.3) and restricted Exies to 8/48 (ave 6).
Rory Lasscock kept up his recent run of form with an innings of 17. Owen Condon made a valuable 13 and Miles Condon 10. Zavier Hoffman took 3/22 and Nivair Singh 2/8. Bayley Hill has also been in good form and continued that on Saturday with a top score of 18 for Exies.
Matthew Hurst also made a handy contribution of 12 runs. Owen Condon bowled one match winning over which yielded four wickets. He finished with four wickets for one run and Rory Lasscock claimed 2/11.
In the first day/nighter game in 2024, Coro proved too strong for Leagues Club. Coro were able to post a competitive score of 5/95 with contributions from most of their batsmen. Rihan Desai top scored with 12, Josh Taprell made 10, Cowen Wynne nine and Max Lymer eight. Harrison Palmer starred for the Leagues Club in the bowling department, capturing three wickets for 10 runs.
Leagues Club replied with 9/81. Archie Leach batted well to score 24. Harrrison made it a good double with 17 runs and Oscar Molloy made 12. Heath Riley was Coro's most successful bowler taking 2/6.
Cricketer of the week is Owen Condon for his all round effort for Hanwood after agreeing to fill in for the day.
Griffith's Derek Rogers Cup were unable to meet the challenge put to them by South West at Harden on Sunday.
The match was a big turnaround from the victory they had over South West earlier in the season.
Griffith batted first and again the top order failed to deliver against a steady attack.
Their innings started badly at 2/4 after two overs and wasn't much better when the 6th wicket fell with a score of 37.
Vai Patel (18) and Ben Spry (12) took the score to 62 before Spry was needlessly run out off a no ball. The innings quickly ended on 72.
Griffith's bowlers had some early success with South West's second wicket falling on 17 and then at 5/52 there was still a chance that victory could be secured.
However, some loose bowling at this critical stage made the job easy for South West who did not lose another wicket. Josh Taprell finished with 2/15.
