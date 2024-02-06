Griffith pub manager calls for booze tax freeze amid cost of living

It is now costing Griffith drinkers an extra 30 cents for a cold one, pivoting Australia's reputation for having some of the highest alcohol taxes in the world.
The biannual tax increase, measured with the consumer price index, now means Griffith patrons can expect to pay as much as $10 for a schooner of beer.
Victoria Hotel licensee and manager Terry Green has joined a call from publicans and those in the industry across the country for the Federal Government to allow a tax freeze.
He says it's especially important as patrons forgo the after work drink amid the cost of living crunch.
"If they could freeze it for a year to two years, that would benefit everyone - patrons, publicans and everyone in between," Mr Green said.
"At least it wouldn't continually creep up and we'd be able to hold our prices steady.
"If they freeze it for a year to two years at least, it would it would give things a chance to steady and people wouldn't be coping it as bad," he said.
"It doesn't just affect prices at the bar; there's other costs such as for transport - getting our product to the hotel from as far as Melbourne."
Mr Green says he has noticed clientele falling as a result.
"This time of year things generally are quiet with the vintage and harvest underway," he said.
"But overall the cost of living is having an effect and the tax doesn't help.
"I've noticed a lot of blokes who would normally knock off work and come down for a couple are narrowing that down to one day a week.
"The younger ones who might have gone out on a Saturday night aren't doing that at all in some cases, especially if they have mortgages and other repayments to worry about," Mr Green said.
He's not the first Griffith publican to call for a break on the tax hike.
For independent brewers the added cost combined with recent economic challenges - a jump in prices of CO2 and raw materials - is becoming too much to bear.
"It's not a very healthy situation for our industry at the moment," Independent Brewers Association chairman Richard Watkins said.
He said the beer tax had leapt by nearly 8 per cent in the past three to five years, to the point that local brewers are unable to match the prices of overseas-owned producers.
"We're worried the cost of craft beer from a local Australian brewery that has employees in Australia, pays tax in Australia, will start to be out of reach for many Australian consumers," Mr Watkins said.
Meanwhile the tax on spirits will rise to $101.85 per litre of alcohol, up from $100.05 in the previous six months.
