Restagno signals intention in Bacchus competition as Ferals start competitive runs

The social season for the Feral's is over and it's back to serious competition running (for some) with the first run of the eight-week Bacchus competition.
Vince Restagno starting from an 8-minute handicap took line honours in the 6km long course posting a net time of 31m44s.
Vince likes the Bacchus competition, between 1999 and 2021 his name has been engraved on the trophy six times.
Since 2014 in competition running Vince has taken line honours 7 times, 6 of which have been in the Bacchus competition.
The back markers for this run had an 18-minute handicap, Aidan Fattore ripped through the field finishing second and posting the fastest nett time of 22m02s.
A newcomer to the "Hill" Antonio DeMarco took 3rd place with an impressive nett time of 29m11s. The first female home was Mia Stockwell 31m59s which was also the fastest female time.
Celebrating a birthday was the 21st placed runner Derek Goullet with a net time of 30m19s.
We have not seen a lot of Hamish Gunn since he left school and headed off the university. He joined the Feral's in March 2013 and last week reached his first milestone of 1000km of "Hill" running.
The handicapper never forgets, and he too was a backmarker with an 18-minute handicap, Hamish finishing 24th with a nett time of 29m12s.
A few Feral's have returned after a year or two or three break. Lauren Carnell has finished her master's degree and is hoping to get back into running. Karen, Camilla and Eva Edgcome-Lucus are back and making their presence noticeable in the short course.
For at least the past four weeks Hayley McLeod's name has floated about in cyber space but last week some techno's were able to recapture her, and she is once again on the Feral data base. In her first trip to the "Hill" Navdeep Kaur took a trip causing an injury requiring three stitches.
Her text message to Secretary Anthony said in part "it's going to take at least 6 weeks for my knees to properly heal but I assure you, as soon as I'm better I'll be back on the track."
Wendy Minato was first back in the 3.4km short course with a nett time of 21m43s. The fastest short course time was recorded by 2nd placed Karen Edgcome-Lucas 21m21s.
It would seem that social running has not quite finished as somewhere on the track despite all having different handicaps Reuban Fattore, Daniel Restagno and Isaac Fattore all caught up with one another to register a triple 3rd place. For the second week in a row one short course runner has missed a vital turn and found themselves on the long course. Maybe next week things will be better.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
