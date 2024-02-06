Long-awaited improvements for Goolagong Road

Construction on a number of major infrastructure improvements around Goolagong Road and Kennedy Street is set to begin soon, with major upgrades to the road at the forefront of the list.
As part of the NSW Government's 'Roads to Home' program, Goolagong Road is set to be improved dramatically along with infrastructure improvements. The program is focused on Indigenous communities and areas, improving access and road safety to improve quality of life.
In Griffith, the community around the Three Ways park will benefit from a $4,367,961 grant to reseal Goolagong Road.
Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council chairman Stephen Young said that the benefits of resealing the road were almost uncountable.
"This is a project that's about 11 years in the making," he said.
"It will improve access for waste collection, postage, emergency services. There's better access to school, work, health services."
While originally, the grant program was focused on just resealing Goolagong Road, Mr Young said he had pushed for further improvements around Kennedy Street, and new fences around the area.
The project will be taken up by Wamarra, an Indigenous construction company with a heavy emphasis on providing jobs for Indigenous people across Australia.
Managing Director Hayden Heta said that they were hoping to provide long-term job opportunities for Indigenous people around Griffith and the Riverina, and weren't interested in 'transient employment.'
"We're not interested in providing a weeks worth of work here and there, we really want a pipeline to fulltime employment."
He emphasised that they would be aiming to reduce disruption while roads are closed, and staggering the project to ensure that it remains as efficient as possible.
"Our goal is to get in and get out."
Residents raised some concerns about parking and security when the road is closed off for renovation, noting recent car thefts and burnt-out vehicles.
Mr Heta said that they would be providing a temporary carpark for residents, but added that further discussions would be held around security.
Once the road is resealed, Griffith City Council will take over maintenance and ongoing support.
