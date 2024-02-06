The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Long-awaited improvements for Goolagong Road

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated February 6 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction on a number of major infrastructure improvements around Goolagong Road and Kennedy Street is set to begin soon, with major upgrades to the road at the forefront of the list.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.