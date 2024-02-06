Call for memorabilia as Lake Wyangan Public School gears to mark centenary

Preparations are underway to mark and celebrate 100 years of Lake Wyangan Public School this year.
An organising committee has been established and is appealing for past pupils, teachers and those affiliated with the facility to help make the occasion special.
The committee is appealing for memorabilia such as records and photos - particularly class photos taken between the years 1924 and 1974.
The occasion is slated to be marked on October 12 and principal Justin Dawson says already there has been heavy interest.
"A Facebook page was established on Wednesday and already we have some 80 people supply their contacts and some information," he said.
Mr Dawson expects there will be numerous events to mark the occasion.
"We will be having a dinner, live music, a short official ceremony and will be opening at least one time capsule we know of on the grounds," Mr Dawson said.
"Local folklore suggests there may be other capsules and it would be great to have assistance to locate where they are.
"The time capsule we know of will have records and such, but there will also be some surprises.
"In the lead up, I'm also hoping to create an honour roll showing a complete list of students and the dates they attended from 1924 to 2024."
Mr Dawson, who has been at the school for some two decades, said it was a privilege to be serving as principal in time for the centenary.
"It's a wonderful birthday where everyone can reflect on not only the birth school but its community," he said.
"I want it to be something that brings both the school and Griffith together.
"We're eager for our neighbours to join us in what will be both a significant milestone and a relaxing day out," he said.
The theme of the past is also serving as a key learning component for students in the lead up.
"They've been learning about what life would have been like for students going to the school 100 years ago," he said.
"The idea is for them to understand changes over time.
"I'm hoping this will continue right through and will see students learn more from those who were a part of the school in the years gone by, particularly those who might live away now," he said.
"Any past pupils and teachers of Lake Wyangan Public School are asked to leave their contact details with the school or via link on the Lake Wyangan Public School Centenary Facebook page.
"We will use these to provide updates about the Centenary Celebration and help link past classmates," Mr Dawson said.
It's not the first time Lake Wyangan Public School has taken strides to showcase the past, as was the case when a historic bell was installed there in 2019.
