Exies Eagles leap back into first place as second grade competition tightens further

In one of the tightest competitions in years, the Exies Eagles have retaken the top spot in GDCA second grade.
The Eagles took on the Leagues Panthers out at Graham McGann Oval, and after the Exies side won the toss and elected to bat, they were on the backfoot as Leo Forner and Teei Piawi were able to pick up two early wickets.
Don Jayasuriya (18) and Ali Mehdi (10) tried to get some runs on the board before Forner (2/12), Piawi (2/17), Joe MacGillivray-Reeves (2/39) and Okokai Woetai (1/12) did the damage to the Eagles middle order.
Jasen Doidge (14), Caelan Culgan (14) and Ryan Bock (27) provided some late hitting, which allowed the Eagles to reach 130 when they were bowled out.
Piawi (11) and Morgan Tiere (25) were able to get started at the top of the order, but the bowling of Don Jayasuriya (3/20) and Mehdi (5/28) put the Eagles in the box seat.
Teao Woetai (13) and Manish Patel (14*) tried to give their side a chance before the Panthers were bowled out for 98 to hand Exies a 32-run win.
In the Friday night game, Exies Diggers picked up a win over the Coleambally Nomads, which sees them close to within three points of a top-two position.
Diggers won the toss but lost the wicket of Grant McMaster (1) to the bowling of Tim Edgcumbe (3/22).
Jay Mitchell (22), Thomas Chapman (24), and Ben Watts (20) helped the Diggers' side reach 115 when they were bowled out.
Only Jefferey Phillpot (31) and Jacob Breed (20) were able to get starts for the Nomads in response, with Daniel Dossetor (4/11), Kayden Dauth (2/14) and Nathan Brettschneider (2/31) doing the damage with the ball to see Diggers come away with a 24-run win.
In the final game, the Coro Cougars were able to come away with a five-wicket win over Hanwood.
The Wanderers won the toss and elected to bat with David Milne (23), Varun Valsalan (22), and Nick McGibbon (21) getting starts, but the bowling of Dion Pascoe (3/16), Mark Burns (2/19) and Bede Kenny (2/14) helped restrict Hanwood to 122.
Burns (51) led from the front with a half-century, while Yash More (19), Jason Field (12) and Matthew Bruce (15*) chipped in to see the Cougars chase the target with nine overs remaining despite the best efforts of Valsalan (2/13) and Luke Catanzariti (2/33).
With four rounds left to go, the Wanderers are the only side in the second-grade competition who are out of finals contention as they are 24 points behind the fourth-placed Cougars, with first to fifth separated by just 12 points.
