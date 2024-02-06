Eagles and Panthers continue their strong season in fourth grade

Leagues Panthers and Exies Eagles have picked up where they left off before Christmas with two commanding wins in GDCA Fourth Grade.
The Eagles took on the Coro Cougars, and after winning the toss and electing to bat, Medh Chaudhari (12) made a strong start before Jake Suine (50 ret.) knocked up a half-century to get the Exies side into a strong position.
Daniel Taylor (12) and Kobi Nancarrow (16*) added some late runs to see the Eagles finish their 25 overs on 6/152.
In reply, Josh Taprell (20) was able to get a start for the Cougars before Ollie Nancarrow (3/12) ripped through the middle order as the Coro side were bowled out for 64.
Meanwhile, Leagues came away with a 130-run win over Hanwood.
Vaibhav Patel (49) and Eamon Hill (43) led the way for the Panthers as they reached 4/156 off their 25 overs before the bowlers ripped through the Hanwood lineup to bowl them out for 26.
